Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter. Key Tronic updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.12-0.17 EPS.
Shares of KTCC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.50.
Key Tronic Company Profile
