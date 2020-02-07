Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter. Key Tronic updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.12-0.17 EPS.

Shares of KTCC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

