Kellogg (NYSE:K) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65.

Several analysts have commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,351,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

