KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.22

Shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.22 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 19815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

