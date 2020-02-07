Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.68). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 486,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $216.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.97. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.