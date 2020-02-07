Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.68). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 486,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $216.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.97. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

