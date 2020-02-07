JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.00

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 4093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JSTTY. ValuEngine raised JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. JUST EAT PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

