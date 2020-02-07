Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JMEI stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 52,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. Jumei International has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Get Jumei International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumei International in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumei International in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jumei International by 56.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Jumei International by 39.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jumei International by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumei International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumei International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.