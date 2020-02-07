JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 1,900 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,877.53 ($24.70).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,696 ($22.31) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,802.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,724.38. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In related news, insider Judy Lewent purchased 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 810 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,609.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

