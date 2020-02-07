JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 600

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FRES has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.31) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.68) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 702.33 ($9.24).

LON:FRES opened at GBX 653 ($8.59) on Monday. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,028 ($13.52). The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 629.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 660.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

