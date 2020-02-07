JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €37.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.07 ($48.92).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €40.92 ($47.58) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.10.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

