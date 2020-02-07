JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €37.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.07 ($48.92).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €40.92 ($47.58) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.10.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

