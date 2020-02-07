JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €51.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been given a €51.00 ($59.30) price target by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.07% from the stock’s previous close.

JST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of JST stock opened at €35.40 ($41.16) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €35.92 and its 200-day moving average is €30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.23 million and a PE ratio of 11.84. JOST Werke has a 52 week low of €23.55 ($27.38) and a 52 week high of €39.60 ($46.05).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

