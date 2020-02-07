JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,403 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,632. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.55. 839,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,338,784. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.53. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $601.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.