Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCOEY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of -11.16 and a beta of -0.75.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

