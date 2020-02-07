JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.536 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 17th. This is a positive change from JANUS/IDR UNRESTR’s previous final dividend of $0.50.

Shares of JHG stock opened at A$40.09 ($28.43) on Friday. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR has a 12 month low of A$26.11 ($18.52) and a 12 month high of A$38.32 ($27.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$33.56.

In other JANUS/IDR UNRESTR news, insider Richard (Dick) Weil bought 42,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$35.09 ($24.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,508,343.65 ($1,069,747.27).

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

