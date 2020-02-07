JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020 // Comments off

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.536 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 17th. This is a positive change from JANUS/IDR UNRESTR’s previous final dividend of $0.50.

Shares of JHG stock opened at A$40.09 ($28.43) on Friday. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR has a 12 month low of A$26.11 ($18.52) and a 12 month high of A$38.32 ($27.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$33.56.

In other JANUS/IDR UNRESTR news, insider Richard (Dick) Weil bought 42,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$35.09 ($24.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,508,343.65 ($1,069,747.27).

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Dividend History for JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG)

Receive News & Ratings for JANUS/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JANUS/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.