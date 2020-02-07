Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Janus Henderson Group has a payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

JHG opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

