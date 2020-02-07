Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Raised to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

NYSE:JHG traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,412. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

