Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,640 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPE. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 107.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,974,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159,683 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 240,483 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 135,850 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,523,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 110,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF alerts:

IPE opened at $28.89 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $58.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.