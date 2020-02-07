Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $108.74 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $110.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.