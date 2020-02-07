James Hambro & Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 0.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.18.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.28. 1,041,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,011. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $207.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.48 and a 200 day moving average of $164.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 314.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

