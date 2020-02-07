James Hambro & Partners Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

James Hambro & Partners reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.4% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.27.

ECL stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.31. 37,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.19 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

