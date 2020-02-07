James Hambro & Partners Buys 11,354 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 6.3% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $36,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.83. 3,154,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,984. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.51.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

