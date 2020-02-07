Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.30-5.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.78. 26,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,287. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

