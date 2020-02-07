Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 724,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

