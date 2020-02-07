Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after acquiring an additional 199,298 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

ALXN traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $102.42. 302,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,662. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average is $108.01.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

