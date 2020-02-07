Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,862. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.79.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

