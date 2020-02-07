Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,340 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 585.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $2,419,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.37. 53,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,845. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

