J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives $107.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.20.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.63. The stock had a trading volume of 240,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65. J2 Global has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in J2 Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in J2 Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 78.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in J2 Global by 29.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J2 Global by 263.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

