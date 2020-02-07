J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives $107.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.20.
JCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.63. The stock had a trading volume of 240,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65. J2 Global has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
About J2 Global
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
