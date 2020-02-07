J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. owns and operates dining restaurants primarily in the United States. Its operating segments consists of J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. J. Alexander’s restaurant offer seafood czarina, Tuscan steak, grilled fish with mango papaya salsa and chicken Milanese. Redlands Grill offers a sushi program, a coffee-cured rib eye and made-from-scratch flatbreads. Stoney River offers fresh seafood selections, salads and house specialties. J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. is based in Nashville, TN. “

Get J Alexanders alerts:

JAX traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 88,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. J Alexanders has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.67.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. J Alexanders had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that J Alexanders will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 605,288 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in J Alexanders by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in J Alexanders by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in J Alexanders by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 80,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J Alexanders by 4,651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Alexanders (JAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Alexanders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Alexanders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.