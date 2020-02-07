iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stock Position Decreased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,538,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

NEAR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,415 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1019 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.