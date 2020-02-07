iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.39

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and traded as low as $28.08. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 172,780 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGE. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 99,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

