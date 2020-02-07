iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Lessened by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $61.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $62.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02.

