iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,783,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 135,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.16. 6,384,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,859,324. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

