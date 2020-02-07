iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Stake Increased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 122.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 89,500.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,802,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,896,000.

Shares of EWC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,452. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

