iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 2.03% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $64,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $225.80. 449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,392. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $155.47 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.70.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

