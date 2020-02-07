iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZB) Shares Down 3.2%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZB)’s share price fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.83, 21,211 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 17,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87.

