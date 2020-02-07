iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP) Shares Down 1.3%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP) shares were down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.84 and last traded at $54.84, approximately 164 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.