Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,856 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 982% compared to the average daily volume of 264 put options.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,695,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,622,000 after buying an additional 370,330 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,543,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 75,806 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,327,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after buying an additional 756,005 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,791,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after buying an additional 1,031,100 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 787.4% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,432,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after buying an additional 3,933,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

