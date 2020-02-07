Investors Buy High Volume of ARMOUR Residential REIT Call Options (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,251 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,525% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, January 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of ARR opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.62. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

