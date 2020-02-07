Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) Trading Up 1%

Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $24.98, approximately 2,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 23.47% of Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.