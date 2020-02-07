Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives $27.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XENT stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. 806,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,612. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $837.06 million, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

