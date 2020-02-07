Intact Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $8.07 Per Share (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.30. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.64 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$146.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$141.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.09.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up C$0.46 on Friday, reaching C$153.90. 88,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,971. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$107.00 and a one year high of C$155.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$142.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$134.51.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

