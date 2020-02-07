Insights Network Hits Market Cap of $2.33 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $10,027.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00039702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $573.23 or 0.05865994 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00126378 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038299 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

