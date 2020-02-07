Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 12,096 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 12,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $2,222,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,415,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.12, for a total transaction of $323,118.08.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $161,945.85.

On Monday, December 2nd, Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $147,909.75.

On Monday, November 18th, Theodore Blegen sold 49 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $7,925.26.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $182.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,081. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $190.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

