Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $310,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
MXIM traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $65.73.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,322 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.