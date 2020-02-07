Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $310,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MXIM traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,322 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

