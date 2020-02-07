Insider Selling: Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells 16,667 Shares of Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Sabah Oney sold 16,667 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $500,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 610,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,317,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sabah Oney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Sabah Oney sold 100 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Sabah Oney sold 14,467 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $362,398.35.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Sabah Oney sold 2,200 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $55,462.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Sabah Oney sold 6,810 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $137,085.30.

On Monday, December 9th, Sabah Oney sold 2,300 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $46,161.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Sabah Oney sold 5,156 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $103,223.12.

ALEC stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,940. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alector Inc has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALEC. ValuEngine lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 89.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

