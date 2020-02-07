Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,875 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $77,131,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $61,123,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $36,066,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.40. 470,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,991. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.