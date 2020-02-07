Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Gap Up to $3.29

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.29. Inpixon shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 30,482 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Inpixon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Inpixon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764,016 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.56% of Inpixon worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.