Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Gap Up to $3.29

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.29. Inpixon shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 30,482 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Inpixon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.
Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)
Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.