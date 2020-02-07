Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

NYSE IPHI traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 752,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,277. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Inphi has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at $565,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inphi by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 29.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 105,597 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the third quarter worth about $27,927,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Inphi by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 217,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 84,245 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Inphi by 529.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 204,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 172,102 shares during the period.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

