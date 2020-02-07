Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.42-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.4-134.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.08 million.Inphi also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.42-$0.52 EPS.

Shares of IPHI stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $82.39. 579,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -50.86, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.67. Inphi has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inphi will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPHI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Inphi from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In other news, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

