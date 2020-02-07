Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.00.

Shares of TSE INE traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.27. 760,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.61 and a 52-week high of C$21.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.32.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$142.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

