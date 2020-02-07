Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.00.
Shares of TSE INE traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.27. 760,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.61 and a 52-week high of C$21.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.32.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.
