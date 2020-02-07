Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €24.40 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €24.40 ($28.37) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IFXA. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.70 ($22.91) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €21.51 ($25.01).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

